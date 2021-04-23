Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 17:19

City centre protest in Cork over May Bank Holiday weekend

City centre protest in Cork over May Bank Holiday weekend

A statement released by spokesperson Diarmaid O’Cadhla said a ‘Rally for Health Truth’ will be held in Cork city on Saturday 1 May.

Roisin Burke

Another protest is being held on the May Bank Holiday weekend protesting the decision-making of the Government in relation to the ongoing Covid crisis.

A statement released by spokesperson Diarmaid O’Cadhla said a ‘Rally for Health Truth’ will be held in Cork city on Saturday 1 May.

People are being invited to assemble at the National Monument on Grand Parade for 2pm, there will be a march to a rally outside Brown Thomas on St Patrick’s Street, which will be addressed by a number of speakers.

Mr O’Cadhla said the NPHET reporting is misleading and the actual death rate due to Covid19 is insignificant statistically.
Mr O’Cadhla said the NPHET reporting is misleading and the actual death rate due to Covid19 is insignificant statistically.

The event is to oppose efforts by the Irish Government and the European Union to introduce Green Digital Certificates, or Vaccine Passports and the organisers are asking why it is not explained to those receiving vaccines that they are still under trial until 2023.

Mr O’Cadhla said the NPHET reporting is misleading and the actual death rate due to Covid19 is insignificant statistically.

Speaking for the organisers Mr Ó Cadhla said: “Official advice on some of the vaccines has been proven wrong a number of times, and yet we are still asked to accept blindly, this is irresponsible.” 

The message of the rally is that Vaccine Passports are a denial of the right to health privacy, they create a two tier society where segregation exists based on health status.

The Campaign for Truth and Proper Healthcare is also calling for full service to resume in hospitals.

Read More

Cork City Council take action on public drinking at amenity areas

More in this section

Covid latest: One death and 434 cases confirmed Covid latest: One death and 434 cases confirmed
'Totally unacceptable': Frustration after crowds gather at The Lough on St Patrick's Day Cork City Council take action on public drinking at amenity areas
Cork man pleads guilty to daylight stabbing on Patrick Street  Cork man pleads guilty to daylight stabbing on Patrick Street 
corkcork city centre
162nd Recruit Platoon ready to start next chapter in their military careers

162nd Recruit Platoon ready to start next chapter in their military careers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY