Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 12:38

Cork teen admits multiple driving offences, including collisions with garda cars and a bus

Liam Heylin

A 16-year-old accused of multiple driving offences, including collisions with garda cars and a bus during an escapade a year ago, has confessed to the charges against him.

The teenager was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on charges arising out of the offences committed on March 25 2020.

He replied, “guilty”, to all eight charges on which he was arraigned.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin agreed to remand the young man on bail until June 18.

It is anticipated that the case will be mentioned on that date with a view to adjourning it until the following month for sentencing.

The judge was told that the accused, who is now 17 and about to do his Leaving Cert, has matured considerably since he committed these driving offences just over a year ago.

The reason for the adjournment to July is to give him time to complete his Leaving Cert.

The teenager has been co-operating with the probation service and is set to continue to do so between now and sentencing.

