Retired Cork businessman David Barry pleads guilty to multiple charges of sexually assaulting boy scouts

Retired Cork businessman David Barry has confessed to multiple charges of sexually assaulting boy scouts and has been remanded on bail for sentencing in June.

72-year-old David Barry, of Firgrove Gardens, Bishopstown, Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today.

He stood in the dock, wearing a dark suit, striped tie, pale shirt, dark coat and black face mask.

He replied, “Guilty, my lord,” to all of the charges on which he was arraigned.

He admitted all 28 charges. One was attempted sexual assault. All of the others were actual sexual or indecent assaults.

Defence senior counsel Tom Creed said, “I have applied for a medical report from my client’s GP and his cardiologist.

"He is not in the best of health. I don’t foresee any difficulty getting those.”

Cork businessman and former scout leader David Barry leaving the Courthouse in Cork earlier this month. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mr Creed said David Barry was also being seen by psychological services and a report would be available within four weeks.

Victim impact statements

State solicitor Frank Nyhan said he would require a series of victim impact statements from the ten victims.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he would adjourn sentencing until June 25. The defendant was remanded on continuing bail.

In the first book of evidence David Barry faced 26 historical counts of sexually assaulting boy scouts and a 27th charge related to an alleged attempted sexual assault.

Those charges are in respect of nine different complainants – former boy scouts. Many of them are now in their 40s.

Seven charges are of sexual assault, 19 of indecent assault (which is the identical charge to sexual assault) and one of attempted sexual assault. The attempted sexual assault relates to one complainant. The other charges relate variously to the other eight complainants.

Charges relate to a period from 1986 to 2005 at a location in Cork. Many of the charges relate to the 1980s and 1990s.

The second book of evidence relates to a single charge that on an unknown date between September 1 2007 and June 30 2008 he sexually assaulted a scout who was in his early teens.

When Detective Garda Gary Duggan first charged David Barry in December 2020 to most of the charges, he did not reply after caution but then added, “I am so sorry for anyone I hurt.”