Hospitals seeing 'concerning' increase in emergency department attendances

HOSPITALS are witnessing increasing numbers of emergency department (ED) attendances, with the HSE’s Chief Operating Officer describing the rise as “of concern”.

At a HSE briefing this afternoon, HSE Chief Operating Officer, Anne O’Connor said that it has been “incredibly busy” across many EDs with a 9.3 percent increase in attendances across the board.

She said that the levels are now similar to those seen in 2019 and 68 percent higher than last year when they were not seeing attendances.

She also highlighted a 6.4 percent increase in admissions.

About 26 percent of all attendances are being admitted.

Ms O’Connor said that the increase is “of concern” because hospitals are “extremely busy”.

“We have a very high demand coming from unscheduled care and that does have an impact on the scheduled care activity that we can carry out,” she said.

It comes as the latest Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 25 admitted patients were waiting for beds at emergency departments in Cork this morning - including 18 patients at Cork University Hospital and seven at the Mercy.

HSe figures show that on Wednesday night there were just nine general hospital beds available in Cork (8 at CUH and 1 at the Mercy) while there was just one critical care bed available in the city at the Mercy University Hospital.