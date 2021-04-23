Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 07:53

Child rescue alert stood down after 14-year-old girl located safe

Child rescue alert stood down after 14-year-old girl located safe
James Ward, PA

A child rescue alert was stood down last night after a 14-year-old girl was located safe and well.

An 18 year-old male has been arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland and is currently in custody.

The teenage girl was found in the Belfast area. She was kept in safe custody of the PSNI, and was set to be reunited with her family on Thursday night, Gardai said in a statement.

Gardaí have appealed that the privacy of the family be respected at this time.

“We would like to thank the public, media and other agencies for assistance provided during this alert. No further media action is required at this time” the statement read.

The alert was triggered on Thursday morning due to concerns of an “immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare” of the 14-year-old.

More in this section

Shops must be protected against shoplifters in 'difficult times', says senior Cork judge Shops must be protected against shoplifters in 'difficult times', says senior Cork judge
Jump in covid cases attributed to increased rates among secondary school children Jump in covid cases attributed to increased rates among secondary school children
59% of Corkonians admit to enjoying life in lockdown 59% of Corkonians admit to enjoying life in lockdown
Hospitals seeing 'concerning' increase in emergency department attendances

Hospitals seeing 'concerning' increase in emergency department attendances

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY