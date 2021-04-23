A new survey has found that over half of Corkonians enjoy lockdown living.

The findings come from Zahra’s latest consumer sentiment report which was carried out in recent weeks. The research found that 59% of Corkonians admit to enjoying life in lockdown.

Despite government assurance, 84% of people from Cork are not confident the majority of the population will be vaccinated by the end of June.

Over two-quarters of parents believe children’s educational progress has suffered and 31% believe the pandemic has impacted their consumption of alcohol.

Commenting on the research, Gina Miltiadou, MD and Co-Founder of Zahra said:

“The findings from our latest consumer sentiment report show people in Ireland are not only becoming accustomed to living with Covid-19 but have warmed to the small wins that come with a slower pace of life."

"The pandemic has forced people to reevaluate what matters most, which, for many, will have an indefinite impact on how we choose to live our lives moving forward,” she said.

When describing feelings towards 2021, 39% of Cork people say they have become accustomed to living with Covid-19.

Of that 59% who have enjoyed life in lockdown, participants cited more time spent with family 52%, less pressure to be social 30%, and the ability to save more money than usual 13% as the top three reasons why.

The study shows lockdown has inspired Cork dwellers to reevaluate what ‘normal’ means for them.

35% say there are some aspects of the old normal they don’t miss, while 18% say they are nervous about life returning to its pre-pandemic ways.

When asked which aspects of life brought about by the pandemic people would like to keep, 42% said a greater appreciation of the time spent with family and friends, while 22% said less time commuting to and from work.

The top three activities participants are most looking forward to are being around loved ones 68%, traveling 13% and eating out 11%. Interestingly, just 2% are looking forward to the reopening of their local watering hole.

The report shows 28% are currently experiencing mental health difficulties caused by Covid-19. Of this cohort, just 8% have received counseling or psychological support.

Findings also indicate the pandemic has been beneficial in encouraging people in Cork to exercise more.

Almost half 42% say they are more active since the pandemic began, with 83% stating exercise has had a positive impact on helping to maintain mental health this year.

60% believe the pandemic has changed their attitude towards spending money. When asked to describe their current spending habits, 55% say they only buy what they need and make a conscious effort to seek the best value.

49% of Cork people said they intend to spend money on enhancing their home this year, while 14% plan to purchase a property.

Despite current restrictions on travel, 55% of respondents said they don’t plan to splurge on trips when measures lift. Of those who plan to fork out on travel, 48% of participants have their hearts set on overseas journeys, while 52% plan to further explore the emerald isle.

43% say their ability to do their job has been significantly impacted by Covid-19 this year. 46% have struggled to balance work and childcare responsibilities, while 20% say the mental health impacts of the pandemic have had a knock-on effect on their ability to work.

Of those who are currently working from home, 51% are hoping for a balance of both home and office work in the future, while 20% don’t want to return to office life.

Of those research participants who were pregnant in the last year, 57% say the hardest part of their Covid pregnancy was not being able to be accompanied by their partner for appointments.

78% of parents with children of school-going age said educational progress was negatively impacted by school closures.

When questioned on household and caring responsibilities 50% say tasks are shared equally among partners, while 32% of non-breadwinners bore the brunt of the majority of responsibilities.

The findings also show 17% claiming they drink less alcohol than previously, with a further 14% drinking more alcoholic beverages than ever before.