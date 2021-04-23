Rollout of vaccines for people aged 65+ set to commence in West Cork vaccination centres

THE rollout of vaccinations in West Cork is continuing, with confirmation that the first vaccinations for people aged over 65 years old are scheduled to commence on Wednesday, April 28 in Bantry and in Clonakilty on Monday, May 3.

A spokesperson for the HSE told The Echo that the West Cork public vaccination centres in Bantry and Clonakilty respectively will vaccinate people in the 65-69 age group starting next Wednesday in Bantry Primary Care Centre.

“The vaccinations for people in the 65-69 age group will begin by appointment at the West Cork vaccination centre from Wednesday, April 28.

“The West Cork vaccination centre alternates between Bantry Primary Care Centre and Clonakilty GAA club. Vaccinations will take place in Bantry from April 28 and in the Clonakilty GAA Complex from Monday, May 3. The centres will first vaccinate people who have made appointments online at hse.ie or by ringing 1850 24 1850.”

The spokesperson said that vaccinations will only be administered by appointment only.

"Only people who have received a confirmed appointment from the HSE should attend at the vaccination centres. They should bring photo ID and details of their PPS number. Registration is still open for anyone aged 65 to 69 at hse.ie and on 1850 24 1850.

“We sincerely thank Clonakilty GAA club and the staff at Bantry Primary Care Centre for their ongoing support on these vaccination centres."

Michael Fitzgerald, the Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, thanked all the staff involved in all stages of getting the centres set up and ready. “This has been a considerable undertaking, from planning to fit-out, from training to scheduling. Staff in Bantry and Clonakilty will be delighted to see people from the age group 65 to 69 arriving for their appointments next week.

“I can reassure everyone with an appointment that the staff at both centres will provide a warm welcome and will guide you through the entire vaccination process,” he said.

Local County Councillor Danny Collins echoed Mr Fitzgerald’s sentiments.

“It is very welcome news. This news will provide great reassurance and confidence to the people of West Cork. It will be great to have these two centres which are centrally located up and functioning,” he added.