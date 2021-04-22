Road reopens following serious collision in Cork; Gardaí appeal for witnesses

THE N28 at Carrs Hill has re-opened after a serious collision this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of a two-vehicle traffic collision on the N28 at Carrs Hill at approximately 8:45am.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo: “Gardaí attended the scene of a two-vehicle traffic collision on the N28 at Carrs Hill, Co. Cork at approximately 8:45am, this morning. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

“The road was closed earlier today while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene. The road has since reopened.”

Gardaí are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the collision to come forward: “Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the N28 this morning between 8am and 9.30am and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information should contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111,” the spokesperson added.