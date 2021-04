THERE are considerable delays in MacCurtain Street and all surroundings routes at present following a collision between a bus and a van.

There are no injuries and the incident is not regarded as serious. There is a considerable build-up of traffic in the area due to the collision.

#CORK Collision on MacCurtain St adding to delays on all surrounding routes. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 22, 2021

Gardaí from Watercourse Road are currently at the scene.