Q&A: How and when people aged 60 to 64 years can register for their Covid-19 vaccination

The HSE has today confirmed details of the next group of people to be offered Covid-19 vaccines.

Following the success of online registration for people aged 65-69, it is now extending the online registration system out to everyone aged 60-64.

From tomorrow, people in this age group will be asked to register for their vaccine on the HSE website.

People in this group will be vaccinated at one of the HSE vaccination centres around the country using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Who?

People aged between 60-64 years can register, including people aged 60-64 who have health conditions that put them at higher risk from Covid-19.

How?

People can register for the vaccine online at www.hse.ie or by phone at 1850 24 1850.

Upon successful registration people should expect to receive their appointment from two weeks hence.

People in this group will be vaccinated during April or May at one of the HSE vaccination centres around the country.

What details do I need?

For those registering on www.hse.ie for the vaccine they will need;

PPS number

eircode

a mobile phone number

an email address

If people don’t have all of these, or prefer not to register online, they can call HSELive on 1850 24 1850 for assistance with the registration process.

When?

Online registration will commence tomorrow morning at 10am, with registration opening first for those aged 64 years.

If you are aged:

•64 register on Friday 23 April, or any time after

•63 register on Saturday 24 April, or any time after

•62 register on Sunday 25 April, or any time after

•61 register on Monday 26 April, or any time after

•60 register on Tuesday, 27 April or any time after

The HSE said: “To avoid delays when we open registrations, we are asking people to register by age on specific days initially. Registration days are being staggered to ensure we can provide good support to people using the system or calling our phone service.”

What about registration for people aged 65-69?

Registration remains open for people aged 65-69 and people can register online or on the phone at their convenience.

The HSE says is no hurry to register immediately; registering first does not mean a person will get vaccinated first.

Where will I receive the vaccine?

People in this group will be vaccinated at one of the HSE vaccination centres such as Cork's City Hall.