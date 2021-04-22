Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 16:09

Man arrested and thousands of euro worth of cocaine discovered in Cork house

The suspected drugs and mixing agent seized by Gardaí. Picture: Garda Info

Gardaí arrested a man and seized €15,000 of suspected cocaine in Cork city yesterday.

At around 8.30am on April 21, Gardaí from the Togher District Drugs Unit were on routine patrol when they stopped and searched a man, aged in his 50s, on Hillside Road, Glasheen, Cork. 

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €2,000 of suspected cocaine.

The man was arrested and brought to Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at a house on Cherry Tree Road, Togher, Cork, later that evening. During the course of the search Gardaí seized a further €13,000 of suspected cocaine and suspected mixing agent.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

