Young people invited to take part in creative consultation on development of Cork City

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh with 4th Class students St Maries of the Isle NS.Picture Clare Keogh

Maeve Lee

Over 1,000 young people are taking part in a creative consultation that aims to capture their ideas for the future development of Cork City.

‘Freedom of the City’ invites primary, second and third-level students to explore creative approaches to civic life and express their ideas for a healthier, greener and more playful city.

Organised by the Glucksman gallery in partnership with Cork City Council and University College Cork's Centre for Planning Education and Research, the project also invites young people to imagine what the city would look like if they were Lord Mayor of Cork.

Geetharajkar Gopal, Sean Tafuni, Sauda Shawkat, Igor Majcherczk, Angelina Kaluzinska of 4th Class, St Maries of the Isle NS. Picture Clare Keogh
Lord Mayor, Cllr Joe Kavanagh recorded a short film outlining his excitement to see what the participants will come up with.

“I can’t wait to see what you will imagine for Cork because young people are our future. I have faith in you, your ideas, your imagination,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of the project at St. Marie’s of the Isle, the Lord Mayor commended the Glucksman for the innovative consultation process.

“This creative project enables young people to express their views for the future of Cork city and to take part in the planning process for the growth of the city including areas in our expanded city boundary which now includes Ballincollig, Blarney, Glanmire and Tower.”

Supported by the Glucksman team, over 50 schools and community groups will take part in creative workshops throughout April and May.

Luke Joesph of 4th Class, St Maries of the Isle NS.
Fiona Kearney, Director of the Glucksman, said: “It is thrilling for the Glucksman to partner with researchers at University College Cork and planners at Cork City Council to devise a creative consultation process that invites so many young people to shape the future of their civic environment.” 

The ideas and artworks will be presented in a public exhibition in the Glucksman in June and will be reviewed by Cork City Council planners as part of the preparation of the Cork City Development Plan.

If I was Lord Mayor of Cork, this is what the city would look like... Young people from across Cork city are being invited to inform the Cork City Development Plan by participating in Freedom of the City. Picture Clare Keogh
More information is available here.

