Getaway driver in North Cork burglary jailed for 12 years

A jury unanimously found the getaway driver guilty in the case of a highly planned burglary in North Cork and he has just been jailed for 12 years.

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for less than two hours at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The elderly couple planning to attend evening mass were informed of a plan to ‘rob’ their house when they were out and they gave permission to have six officers in the house to catch them in an investigation called 'Operation Evening Mass'

Two men caught – one inside and one outside the house – pleaded guilty last year to their part in the crime and they were sentenced to nine years with the last two year suspended, last year.

Today Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin jailed John Faulkner, 38, of 4 Adelaide Place, St. Luke’s, Cork, and originally from Tralee, County Kerry, for 12 years.

He had two previous burglary convictions, including one from June 2007 – again occurring in North Cork and again at the home of elderly people living remotely. 14 years ago, it was at the home of two elderly siblings.

Detective Superintendent Vincent O’Sullivan who led the investigation in 2019 said Faulkner committed the 2007 offence with one of the two men jailed last year for the more recent burglary.