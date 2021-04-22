WATCH: Cork comedian's latest sketch helps to raise over €20,000

AN ONLINE fundraiser organised by Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey has raised over €20,000 for the Aida Refugee Camp in Palestine in just three days.

Tadhg Hickey has created one of his well-known sketches and urged people to donate to the fundraiser for the Aida Palestinian Refugee Camp who he said: “now, more than ever, desperately need our support”.

As Palestine is facing its third strongest wave of the Pandemic, many hospitals in the West Bank have reached full capacity.

According to the online fundraiser, a health workers group was created by the AIDA Youth Centre and the local Popular Committee as a result of “the rising cases of coronavirus in the (Bethlehem) governorate and specifically in the camp”.

The group is made up of doctors, nurses, medical students and social workers and is run completely on a voluntary basis.

“The goal for the group in the camp is to support and assist the existing healthcare system in the governorate, to give treatment to COVID-19 patients and to share information with people on how to deal with the crisis.

“This fundraiser will greatly help the group to continue with this vital program."

Hickey's recent sketch was posted to social media and sees him take on the roles of Israel and Palestine, with brief appearances from Britain, the United States and 'Rest of the World'.

The video has received over 158,000 views on Twitter and like many of his other popular sketches, Hickey takes on the roles of different places using the setting of a house share in Cork.

Israel - Palestine, but it's a house share in Cork



Shot/Directed by @dominic_machale



📌If you enjoyed this sketch, PLEASE donate to my fundraiser for the Aida Palestinian Refugee Camp who now, more than ever, desperately need our support.

Link: https://t.co/Q7BGtjQ1wF 💚 pic.twitter.com/TUvmmASGNo — Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) April 19, 2021

Hickey’s video addressing the post-Brexit situation utilising a similar format recently went viral, receiving over one million views on Twitter alone in just 24 hours.

The video saw Hickey take on the roles of Northern Ireland loyalists, England, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Donations to the Aida Refugee Camp fundraiser can be made here.