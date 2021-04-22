Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 13:58

WATCH: Cork comedian's latest sketch helps to raise over €20,000

WATCH: Cork comedian's latest sketch helps to raise over €20,000

Tadhg Hickey's latest sketch is in aid of the Aida Refugee Camp.

Maeve Lee

AN ONLINE fundraiser organised by Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey has raised over €20,000 for the Aida Refugee Camp in Palestine in just three days.

Tadhg Hickey has created one of his well-known sketches and urged people to donate to the fundraiser for the Aida Palestinian Refugee Camp who he said: “now, more than ever, desperately need our support”.

As Palestine is facing its third strongest wave of the Pandemic, many hospitals in the West Bank have reached full capacity.

According to the online fundraiser, a health workers group was created by the AIDA Youth Centre and the local Popular Committee as a result of “the rising cases of coronavirus in the (Bethlehem) governorate and specifically in the camp”.

The group is made up of doctors, nurses, medical students and social workers and is run completely on a voluntary basis.

“The goal for the group in the camp is to support and assist the existing healthcare system in the governorate, to give treatment to COVID-19 patients and to share information with people on how to deal with the crisis.

“This fundraiser will greatly help the group to continue with this vital program."

Hickey's recent sketch was posted to social media and sees him take on the roles of Israel and Palestine, with brief appearances from Britain, the United States and 'Rest of the World'.

The video has received over 158,000 views on Twitter and like many of his other popular sketches, Hickey takes on the roles of different places using the setting of a house share in Cork.

Hickey’s video addressing the post-Brexit situation utilising a similar format recently went viral, receiving over one million views on Twitter alone in just 24 hours.

The video saw Hickey take on the roles of Northern Ireland loyalists, England, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Donations to the Aida Refugee Camp fundraiser can be made here.

More in this section

HSE urges people aged 65 to 69 to register for vaccine, registration for people aged 60 to 64 to open tomorrow HSE urges people aged 65 to 69 to register for vaccine, registration for people aged 60 to 64 to open tomorrow
Cork set for clear skies and sunshine this weekend Cork set for clear skies and sunshine this weekend
Walk-in Covid testing centre in Cork to remain open, steady flow of people presenting for testing Walk-in Covid testing centre in Cork to remain open, steady flow of people presenting for testing
Getaway driver in North Cork burglary jailed for 12 years

Getaway driver in North Cork burglary jailed for 12 years

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY