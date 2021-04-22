Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 12:39

Cork set for clear skies and sunshine this weekend

Corkonians planning to explore some of their own county under the latest Covid-19 restrictions can enjoy clear skies and sunshine this weekend.

Breda Graham

Met Éireann has forecast a dry and bright day on Friday with temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees celsius.

Friday night is set to remain dry with a little more cloud and temperatures of four to seven degrees celsius.

Saturday is forecast to be dry with good sunshine for most of the day with highest temperatures of 12 to 18 degrees.

Saturday night is set to be a dry and mostly clear night with lowest temperatures of three to six degrees.

Sunday is set to be mostly sunny before becoming hazy at times with some intermittent passing cloud with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees forecast.

