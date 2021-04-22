Walk-in Covid testing centre in Cork to remain open, steady flow of people presenting for testing

A walk-in Covid-19 testing facility, which opened in West Cork last week and was expected to operate for one week, is to remain open.

The facility at Ballinacarriga, Dunmanway opened on April 14, with members of the public who did not have any symptoms of Covid-19 invited to attend for free, no appointment testing at the facility.

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said that a “steady flow of people” presented for the symptom-free, no appointment testing, and this coupled with the success of the pilot, led to the pilot being extended.

Head of Health and Wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Priscilla Lynch said there has been a great response to the initiative.

“There has been a great response to this initiative from the community, so we will continue to offer the no-appointment testing at Ballinacarriga.

"This strategic testing initiative is seeking the support of the local community to assist in keeping cases low in this region by presenting for testing.

"We ask the public to remember that photo ID is required, along with a mobile number so we can contact them with their results.”

She added: “Staff at the Ballinacarriga test centre in Dunmanway will continue provide a warm welcome and an efficient, safe testing service to everyone who comes forward for a test.

"The people of the region have done a fantastic job in recent weeks and months in sticking to the measures which prevent the spread of Covid-19. Taking up this opportunity for testing even when you don’t have symptoms will help us to go a step further again in containing any cases.”

Community swabber Aly Murray about to carry out a Covid test at the testing center for Covid-19 at the Randal Og GAA Club, Dunmanway, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The testing is available from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday at the existing test centre in the Randal Óg GAA Club in Dunmanway.

The walk-in / no appointment necessary testing operates alongside the existing testing at the centre whereby GPs refer those with symptoms, and close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19, for their Covid-19 test.

Walk-in testing of this kind has operated in a number of locations around the country in recent weeks, offering those with no symptoms of Covid-19, aged 16 and over an opportunity to be tested, allowing for the raising of awareness.

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said there are currently no plans to open any other appointment-free Covid-19 testing centres in Cork.