Cork woman campaigning for law to tackle stalking to appear on Late Late Show to discuss campaign

A Cork woman campaigning to have a specific law introduced to tackle stalking is to appear on the Late Late Show tomorrow night to discuss the campaign.

Una Ring from Youghal, who was subjected to a terrifying stalking ordeal, has come together with Eve McDowell from Sligo, who was also a victim of stalking, and the Cork Sexual Violence Centre, to launch a campaign seeking specific legislation for stalking.

On February 4, Ms Ring’s stalker, 52-year-old James Steele from Rosscarbery, was jailed for five years, after pleading guilty to harassment, criminal damage, and attempted trespass with the intent to commit rape at Ms Ring’s home in Youghal between February 14, 2020, and July 27, 2020.

Speaking previously to the Echo, Ms Ring said her experience was horrific.

“There needs to be a separate law for stalking. When he was texting me, that was harassment. When he was coming to my house, that was stalking. There is a big difference.” She added: “It is a horrible feeling, knowing that you are being watched. It is horrific.”

And she said that stalking is lot more prevalent than people realise.

Ms Ring and Ms McDowell will host a webinar on May 6 which will be addressed by both women as well as experts in the area.

For more information see www.stalking.ie.

Also appearing on the show tomorrow night is Jamie Wall, who in 2014 was a promising dual GAA star.

He will speak to Ryan about the day that his life took a remarkable turn, and how he adjusted to paralysis and went on to manage his home club to victory.

The Late Late Show will be aired on RTÉ One on Friday at 9.35 pm.