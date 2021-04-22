Millions allocated to retrofit 123 Cork City Council properties

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald has welcomed the Government’s allocation of over €3 million to retrofit 123 City Council properties.

A total of 123 Cork City Council properties are set for retrofit under the Energy Efficiency Retrofit Programme with an allocation, including 69 properties in Churchfield Avenue.

The Cork City North West councillor welcomed the allocation of €3,329,467 from Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien's Department.

The scope of the energy efficiency retrofitting works includes attic insulation, cavity wall insulation or internal dry lining or external wall insulation, as deemed appropriate to the property.

Also included is the installing of fire front doors and sealing fireplaces, windows and door upgrades, and heat pump installation.

Cllr Fitzgerald said that contact with residents is already underway to establish which houses will meet the standard.

I am glad that 69 homes Churchfield Avenue on the northside of the city is included with the remaining properties across the city.

“For private homeowners, if they wish to improve the energy efficiency of their home they could consider availing of the SEAI home grants scheme or joining an SEAI part-funded Better Energy Community Scheme,” he said.