Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 11:02

'I have faith we're going to get her home': Clarissa's Cause surpasses fundraising target

Rebecca Saunders whose husband Martin drowned their little girl, Clarissa and then himself in 2013. 

Maeve Lee

THE fundraiser set up by the mother of Clarissa McCarthy in the hopes of covering the costs of having her daughter’s body exhumed has surpassed its $50,000 target.

US-based Rebecca Saunders set up the campaign to help her with the costs of having Clarissa’s body exhumed and taken to the US to be closer to her.

The online fundraiser was set up last week and has raised over $52,000 - surpassing the goal of $50,000.

Though it is unclear how long the process will take, or how much it may cost, Rebecca Saunders is resolute to have her daughter brought back to America.

In a video posted to the GoFundMe Page, Rebecca thanked people for their support.

“I truly appreciate the help that everybody has given me. I know that we’re going to be able to bring Clarissa back to America again,” she said.

“I just really want to say thank you to everybody who has helped me to get to that goal and now it’s on with the harder work of getting her home, of applying for the exhumation permit and the patience of waiting but I know that we can do this.

"I have faith we're going to get her home."

Clarissa was three years old when she was drowned by her father Martin, who also took his own life.

In a fog of grief and shock, Rebecca allowed for her daughter to be buried with her father in a graveyard in West Cork.

Martin and Rebecca met after she travelled to West Cork as a teenager. They were married in 2006.

All funds not used in the process to exhume Clarissa will be donated to Edel House and the Cork University Maternity Hospital Neonatal Unit.

To donate, visit Clarissa's Cause.

