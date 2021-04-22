Carrs Hill closed in both directions as fire brigade deals with collision

The N28 at Carrs Hill is closed in both directions this morning as crews from Cork City Fire Brigade deal with a Road Traffic Collision.

The incident occurred near the Bloomfield Interchange.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on approach to the scene.

Delays are being experienced by commuters as a result.

🚨Crews are responding to reports of an Road Traffic Collision on Carrs Hill.

⚠️Please use caution on approach #corktraffic pic.twitter.com/laUN9DvNQb — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) April 22, 2021

Elsewhere in Cork, works are causing delays on the N72 between Mallow and Rathmore just west of the Kanturk turn-off (R579).

Traffic is slow on all approaches to the bridge in Mallow town centre, particularly on the N72, according to AA Roadwatch.