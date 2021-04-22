Carrs Hill closed in both directions as fire brigade deals with collision

Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 09:17

The N28 at Carrs Hill is closed in both directions this morning as crews from Cork City Fire Brigade deal with a Road Traffic Collision.

The incident occurred near the Bloomfield Interchange.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on approach to the scene.

Delays are being experienced by commuters as a result.

Elsewhere in Cork, works are causing delays on the N72 between Mallow and Rathmore just west of the Kanturk turn-off (R579).

Traffic is slow on all approaches to the bridge in Mallow town centre, particularly on the N72, according to AA Roadwatch.

