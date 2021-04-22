Guilty plea entered by accused in Togher burglary case

A guilty plea was entered by a 37-year-old man accused of burglary at a house where it was alleged that a five-year-old girl was alone in the kitchen of her family home when it happened.

Graham O’Mahony of no fixed address was arraigned on the single count at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The charge was one of entering a house as a trespasser in a manner that could have caused fear in another person.

In the course of a previous unsuccessful bail application by Graham O’Mahony it was further alleged that the child’s mother came downstairs and walked into the kitchen where the intruder verbally abused her before leaving.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, stressed when the matter first came before Cork District Court that these were allegations and that there was a presumption of innocence.

He said, “Mr O’Mahony strenuously denies these allegations.”

O’Mahony now admits the charge of entering a house on March 25 at Edward Walsh Road, Togher, Cork, as a trespasser in a manner likely to cause fear. He appeared by video link from prison and replied when arraigned, “Guilty my lord.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until May 11 and remanded the accused in custody until then.

A victim impact statement is to be prepared in advance of sentencing.

Det. Garda Rory O’Connell outlined the allegations in the case in the district court saying that an intruder arrived in the house at 8.30 p.m. that evening.

“It is alleged he entered through an unlocked front door and entered the kitchen and picked up a purse and went through the contents when a five-year-old girl was on her own in the kitchen.

“It is alleged the child’s mother came down the stairs and that he verbally abused the mother and then left the house.”

During the bail application, Sgt. Kelleher cross-examined the defendant about the allegation that a five-year-old girl was in the kitchen at the time of the burglary, O’Mahony replied, “That is nothing got to do with me whatsoever.”