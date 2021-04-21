Family members of Pfizer staff to be offered Covid-19 vaccine

Family members of Pfizer staff are to be offered the Covid-19 vaccine from next month.

In a statement to The Echo a spokesperson for the company confirmed: "Family of Pfizer colleagues will be offered the vaccine over the coming months.

"At the moment we are currently planning this phase of the programme with regard to the prioritisation groupings of the national vaccination programme and will start with immediate family/household members over age 60 initially (from mid next month onward) and then progress to include other age categories at a later stage.

"This will be run independently by Pfizer and the vaccine doses used in this programme are separate to the supply provided to the government and all costs associated with it are covered by the company."

Pfizer operates in a number of locations in Ireland, including Ringaskiddy.