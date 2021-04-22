Woman duped out thousands by caller pretending to be garda

A WOMAN has been duped out of money she was saving to secure a mortgage when she answered a phone call that claimed to be from the gardaí.

The woman, who is a nurse in Cork, lost €8,950 in the scam. She said she was told by the caller to her phone that documents leading to her had been found in a car in south Dublin recently.

She was told she was being contacted by gardaí as part of a criminal investigation. The caller persuaded her she would have to transfer money from her bank account to an account in Bangkok.

She said she has some money left in a credit union account but described the money which she has lost as “my life’s savings”, and said she had come to Ireland from the Philippines to work.

She said the caller persuaded her that the money would be returned to her account within 24 hours, adding: “The caller would not allow me to put down the phone.”

She has reported the matter to gardaí and to her bank.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána issued advice to people to be “wary of wild claims” and warned against responding to “unsolicited approaches or cold calls”.

They also warn against disclosing passwords or allowing anyone remote access to your computer.

“If it is too good to be true, it probably is,” the spokesperson said.