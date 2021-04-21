Covid-19 latest: 15 additional deaths and 401 cases recorded

An additional 15 deaths and 401 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

Of the deaths notified today, two occurred in April, three occurred in March, six occurred in February, and four occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 56 to 90 years.

There have been a total of 4,856 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There have also been 401 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which 217 are men and 181 are women.

73% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

22 cases have been recorded in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population from April 7 to 20 was 37 and there were 201 cases recorded in Cork in the same 14-day period.

As of 8am on Wednesday, 182 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. There have been a total of 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 19, a total of 1,219,487 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, with 863,958 people in receipt of their first dose and 355,529 in receipt of their second dose.