Emergency services responding to large house fire in Cork

Emergency services are responding to a large house fire in Carrigaline this afternoon.

Carrigaline Fire Brigade and Crosshaven Fire Brigade responded to the call shortly after 4pm.

There’s a large house fire in the Riverside area of Carrigaline. Take care on approach as smoke may impede visibility. Please close all doors and windows if in the immediate vicinity. pic.twitter.com/UT0QtqrrMC — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) April 21, 2021

Both units remain at the scene on Church Road.

Motorists are asked to take care on approach as smoke may impede visibility.