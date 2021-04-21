Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 16:35

Emergency services responding to large house fire in Cork

Emergency services are responding to a large house fire in Carrigaline this afternoon.

Carrigaline Fire Brigade and Crosshaven Fire Brigade responded to the call shortly after 4pm.

Both units remain at the scene on Church Road.

Motorists are asked to take care on approach as smoke may impede visibility.

