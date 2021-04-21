Artworks by Cork artists to be added to National Collection

ARTWORKS by 23 Cork artists have been selected to be added to the National Collection.

Minister Catherine Martin has announced that over 400 artworks by 70 artists will be added to the National Collection thanks to the €1m fund provided to the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) and the Crawford Art Gallery.

Among those that will feature are works by 23 Cork artists.

The body of 422 artworks by 70 artists from across the country has been selected through a rigorous process by both institutions to ensure strategic and thoughtful acquisitions for the nation.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has been working with the National Cultural Institutions through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to develop meaningful ways to support artists across the country at this challenging time.

In October 2020, Minister Martin committed €1m from her department to IMMA and the Crawford Art Gallery to fund the purchase of artworks by artists living and/or working in Ireland.

Marie Brett and Leanne McDonagh have had their work acquired by IMMA, while the other Cork artists have had their work acquired by the Crawford Art Gallery.

Mary McCarthy Director Crawford Art Gallery with Artist Debbie Godsell. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

At a time when exhibition opportunities are limited, the fund has enabled IMMA and the Crawford Art Gallery to promote artists, supporting and enhancing their reputations by acquiring their work for the National Collection to enable them to practice as artists, now and into the future.

Spanning from 1972 to 2021, the works consist of paintings, photographic work, drawings, sculpture, installations, moving image, sound work, film, digital work, embroidery and performance.

Artist, Tom Climent, whose work has been purchased by the Crawford Art Gallery, said that the acquisition of his work has been “a great boost”.

“Even more so now with galleries closed and opportunities to exhibit reduced," he said.

"It is not just the monetary income but the recognition and affirmation in my work that is hugely encouraging.

“Having a painting on public display means it lives on and hopefully reaches so many more people. Thanks to all the team in the Crawford Gallery and the help of The Sternview Gallery for making this happen.”

Other Cork artist to feature include Sara Baume, Stephen Brandes, Angela Burchill, Yvonne Condon, Stephen Doyle, Debbie Godsell, Fiona Kelly and Anne Kiely & Mary Palmer, among others.