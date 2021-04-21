Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 12:39

Carphone Warehouse to close Cork stores 

Mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse has announced it will close all its stores and online business in Cork and Ireland. Photo: Samboal/RollingNews.ie

Maeve Lee

Carphone Warehouse is to close its Irish stores including seven locations in Cork.

Carphone Warehouse has today announced its decision to close all of its stores in Ireland with immediate effect.

The closures will see almost 500 job losses across the country. 

A statement from Dixons Carphone said it has made “the difficult but necessary decision” to close Carphone Warehouse in Ireland, in line with its decision to close all standalone Carphone Warehouse stores in the UK in 2020.

"Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles."

"Although these changes in behaviour were anticipated, they were expected to occur over a longer period of time. However, the change in shopping behaviours has been accelerated by the pandemic."

They said that footfall in the Carphone Warehouse stores is down significantly and as it is not expected that many customers will sign new contracts with them during this time, the stores will close immediately.

“We’ll continue to help our customers via our central customer support team and will also ask some colleagues to provide operational support over the coming days."

