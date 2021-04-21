UCC placed 8th of over 1,000 universities worldwide in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

UNIVERSITY College Cork has been ranked 8th in the world by the Times Higher Education (THE) prestigious Impact Rankings.

This ensures it is placed as Ireland’s leading university for its impact in working towards creating a sustainable future.

The Impact Rankings assess the contributions made by universities to achieving a more sustainable world through the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We are proud to be in top ten universities in the world that are making an impact towards creating a sustainable future for our planet” said Professor John O’Halloran, Interim President of UCC.

“Over a decade ago, and together with our students, we set this university on a path that could inspire and lead change."

"Our teaching, research, and public engagement have been assessed as world-class.

"We are proud to be Ireland’s leading university making an impact towards a sustainable world,” Professor O’Halloran added.

In today’s published rankings, UCC was ranked in the top 20 globally in relation to seven of the SDGs. UCC has moved up from 32nd place last year to eighth in the world overall in 2021.

UCC finished in the world’s top three for SDG12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and SDG15 (Life on Land). The global importance of higher education is very evident as 24 countries from six continents appear in the overall ranking top 100.

As well as University College Cork securing a top ten spot in the overall table, the fundamental importance of Irish universities to solving some of the world’s greatest challenges is made clear across the rankings.

The evidence-based THE Impact Rankings are the only global tables to assess universities against progress towards the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), providing a total of 18 rankings, one for each SDG as well as an overall table.

Over 1,000 universities across the world from 98 countries were analysed in these rankings, which examine universities against their commitment to sustainability at an institutional, local, national, regional and global level.

The teaching, research, public engagement and stewardship of universities are assessed to ascertain their alignment with the global challenges that our world faces.