Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 20:11

Case struck out against 73-year-old with scissors

Case struck out against 73-year-old with scissors

Members of the public rang gardaí because of concerns they had about a man on Lower Glanmire Road in Cork at 5pm on August 13 2020. Detective Garda Mary Enneguess arrived at the scene to see Patrick McCann who matched the description given to gardaí.

Liam Heylin

A 73-year-old musician who once performed with The Furey Brothers was caught with a scissors in Cork but he said it belonged to his girlfriend who used it for tailoring.

Members of the public rang gardaí because of concerns they had about a man on Lower Glanmire Road in Cork at 5pm on August 13 2020. Detective Garda Mary Enneguess arrived at the scene to see Patrick McCann who matched the description given to gardaí.

Garda Enneguess went to search the 73-year-old when he produced a scissors from his pocket and handed it to the garda.

Judge Olann Kelleher said of the accused, “This man played with The Furey’s.” 

The defendant appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court. The judge asked him if he understood what Det. Garda Enneguess had said.

Patrick McCann asked, “Was it a guard or a woman who met me?” To some laughter in court, Judge Kelleher said to the 73-year-old, “You can’t say that anymore.” 

The defendant went on to say he was with his girlfriend and added, “She does a bit of tailoring and dressmaking."

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “He acknowledges he had it.” Mr McCann said, “I had it for no harm. You can open tins with it. I come from very quiet people. I didn’t think any harm of it.” 

Judge Kelleher said, “I remember dealing with this man before. He should not be carrying scissors. But I will give him the benefit of the doubt. I accept the garda’s evidence but I will strike it out.” 

The accused is presently serving a sentence recently imposed on him in Dublin. Sergeant John Kelleher said Patrick McCann of no fixed address had 366 previous convictions.

Read More

HSE 'not in a position' to confirm if Ireland will reach target of vaccinating 80% of adults by June

More in this section

Watch: Basking sharks spotted lunching in West Cork Watch: Basking sharks spotted lunching in West Cork
Law and justice concept Lawyer for alleged Cork getaway driver argues conflicting evidence presented in 'Operation Evening Mass' case
Search is on for 1980s debs and bridesmaid dresses by Fermoy Musical Society Search is on for 1980s debs and bridesmaid dresses by Fermoy Musical Society
cork court
Covid numbers: 390 new cases and 11 deaths

Covid numbers: 390 new cases and 11 deaths

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY