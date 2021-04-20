Covid numbers: 390 new cases and 11 deaths

390 new Covid cases with nine in Cork were confirmed today, along with 11 new Covid- related deaths.

Cork has the third-lowest incidence rate in the country, with Sligo and Kilkenny reporting less than five cases each.

The five-day incidence rate in Cork is 35 and there have been 190 cases in the past 14 days.

Of the deaths notified today, four occurred in April, two in March, four in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 50-93 years.

There has been a total of 4,847 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 244,297 cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

215 are men / 174 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old 172 in Dublin, 42 in Kildare, 21 in Meath, 20 in Tipperary, 18 in Donegal and the remaining 117 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 179 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 18 2021, 1,208,459 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: