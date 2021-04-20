Beat goes on for Cork musician Megan as she swaps stage for studio

THE anxiety-inducing effects of modern pressures like social media were the inspiration behind a Cork musician's new single set for release next month.

Cork songwriter Meghan Ali, who hails from Cork's Northside, has become widely known for exploring taboo subjects like addiction through her music. Following the success of ‘Mystic Forest’ earlier this year Meghan is returning with her latest offering ‘Whiskey Neat’ on May 3.

The track centres around the demands and pressures of modern society. It focuses on the challenges of being switched on 24 hours a day with social media and work deadlines competing for our attention and causing overwhelming anxiety.

Speaking about the single Meaghan said:

“It gives us an insight into just how isolating and overwhelming the situation can be, not just for the person directly suffering, but for all those on the outside who both love and care for them.”

Meghan began singing with her guitar from a young age and has grown from strength to strength musically Refusing to be defined by a specific genre, Meghan instead crafts her songs around people, places and life experiences.

Meghan previously performed her original material as support for the likes of Bagatalle and John Spillane.

The musician initially shot to local fame back in 2015 after she and fellow band members of MAHOO-Aisling Urwin and Bart Kondra-won the title of Ireland’s top buskers on TG4 programme Busker Abu.

The judging panel at the time was made up of internationally renowned bucker Aindrais de Staic, presenter Síle Seoige and Fiachna O Braonain of Hothouse Flowers fame. They had described the band as “extremely talented with unique and powerful personalities which gave goosebumps during their performance”

Meghan also collaborated with singer-songwriter Clare Sands on the song ‘Stella Fiesta’ which features on her Album ‘Join Me at the Table’ To find out more about Meghan's music visit https://meghanali.com/