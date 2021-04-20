Search is on for 1980s debs and bridesmaid dresses by Fermoy Musical Society

HAVE you got a bridesmaid dress or a debs dress from the 1980s hiding in your wardrobe?

If so, the Fermoy Musical Society would love to have it.

The society is planning already for its centenary celebrations in 2024 and members are going through their wardrobe at present to plan for the busy centenary year.

The society is the second oldest in Ireland.

Spokeswoman Colette Daly said the society’s wardrobe is in need of 1980s-style dresses, which are flouncy, have puffed sleeves and hooped skirts.

She explained that such dresses can then be embellished by costume manager with the society, Catherine O’Keeffe.

Colette said: “We are already working very hard on planning the 100th anniversary year. We are going to have a massive production and we are creating a book of photos. We are also looking for costumes to see what we can do – we are always trying to bulk up our supply of costumes.” If you can help, contact the society at https://www.facebook.com/fermoymusicalsociety.