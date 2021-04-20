Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 13:10

Garda issue warning after thefts from cars at public amenities in west Cork

The garda warning comes after four recent thefts from cars at Garretstown and Castlefreke

GARDAI are urging people to take care when parking in public amenity areas after four thefts from cars in west Cork.

The incidents occurred in Castlefreke and Garrestown over the last week. Items such as cash, documents, handbags and wallets were some of the items stolen in the incidents. All four incidents involved the suspect smashing a car window in order to take the items.

Inspector Ian O Callaghan of Bandon garda station said: "With travel restrictions easing again, a lot of our beaches, walks and tourist areas are again becoming busier. I would like to remind everyone that no matter where you park up your car, that you ensure it is locked and that there is nothing of value on display; especially wallets and handbags.” No arrests have been made in relation to these incidents and the investigation is ongoing.

