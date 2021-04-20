Watch: Cork Prison Officers Choir come together to record song dedicated to those who lost loved ones in pandemic 

THE members of the Cork Prison Officers Male Voice Choir have come together virtually to record a song dedicated to all who have lost loved ones in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the remit of “coming together to stay apart”, the group have recorded Fly Me to the Moon for a video shared on the choir’s Facebook page.

They also dedicated the song to those who are feeling lonely or isolated during the pandemic, as well as to all frontline workers.

Choir chairman, Ger O’Dwyer told The Echo that the choir had been rehearsing weekly in Collins Barracks before the pandemic and were due to fly to Barcelona last April to take part in a festival.

However, the pandemic has resulted in the choir not being able to meet up since last March for practice and the members decided to do a virtual version of Fly Me to the Moon.

Fifteen members recorded themselves and their videos were combined into an online production by Brian Whyte of Copperalley Studios.

They were accompanied by their musical director Jackie O’Connell and her daughter Sarah on violin, while choir member Tom Foster also plays a keyboard.

Mr O’Dwyer said there has been a great reaction to the video since it was uploaded to their Facebook page on Sunday.

He added: “There is a perception of prison officers as strong and tough without a soft side. We just love to sing.”