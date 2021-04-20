Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 11:14

Permission granted for structure to serve as gym at Cork boat club

Shandon Boat Club, The Marina, Cork. 

SHANDON Boat Club at the Marina has been given the green light for the construction of a steel clad structure to serve as a gymnasium within the curtilage of the club, which is a recorded protected structure.

In February of this year, the club applied to Cork City Council for permission for the development.

The new steel clad shed will be 13m in length, 9m in width, with a roof apex height of 3.18m.

The purpose of the construction is an additional training space for athletes.

City Council’s approval of the development is subject to seven conditions.

One condition states that prior to the commencement of the development, the applicant shall “submit revised details amending the footprint of the proposed structure so as to ensure that the northern building line does not project further north than the existing building to the east in order to maintain a constant separation distance of 10 metres between the club house building and the proposed structure”.

Another states that tree felling and clearing of vegetation shall only place outside of bird nesting season.

The developer must also ensure that “the river banks and their habitats for fish, mammals, and birds are not negatively impacted by the construction works”.

Founded in 1877, the club caters for members in all categories and at all levels of junior and senior rowing.

The club offers membership to anyone interested in competitive rowing and to adults interested in recreational rowing.

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the development, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.

