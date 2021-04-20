Almost 50 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals today

Almost 50 admitted patients were waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) latest Trolley Watch figures, 40 admitted patients were waiting for beds at the emergency department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) this morning- the second-highest number of patients waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning.

Elsewhere in Cork, seven admitted patients were waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 289 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

242 patients were waiting in emergency departments, while 47 were in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick had the highest number of admitted patients waiting for beds with 48 patients waiting in its emergency department and a further 10 waiting on wards elsewhere in the hospital.