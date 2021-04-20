Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 10:30

Watch: Sky releases teaser for documentary series on Sophie Toscan du Plantier

The Sky Original documentary, produced in Ireland, examines the unsolved case of Sophie Toscan du Plantier who was brutally murdered at her holiday home in West Cork in 1996. 

The Sky Original documentary, produced in Ireland, examines the unsolved case of Sophie Toscan du Plantier who was brutally murdered at her holiday home in West Cork in 1996. 

The series features those closest to the case, including Sophie’s family and Ian Bailey.

The production will be narrated by Jim Sheridan, who has also directed major productions such as My Left Foot and In the Name of the Father.

A spokesperson for Sky said: “The series pieces together original evidence, never-before-seen footage and interviews with those closest to the case as Sheridan tries to make sense of what happened that night; all set against the rural landscapes and wilderness of his home country. The documentary series is produced by Irish production company, Hell’s Kitchen and Dare Films in association with Sky Studios, Sky’s development, and production arm.” 

Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie, a Sky Original documentary, is due to air on Sky Crime soon.

