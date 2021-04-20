Xanax tablets seized in Cork

GARDAI have seized approximately 7,000 Xanax tablets in a search in Cork.

The search was carried out in a house in Watergrasshill yesterday afternoon by members of Cork city divisional drugs unit, backed up by the Fermoy district drugs unit.

The search was carried out as a result of an ongoing operation targeting the activities of individuals believed to be involved in the sale and supply of prescription medications in Cork city and county.

A garda spokesman said: "During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately 7,000 suspected Xanax tablets with an estimated street value of €14,000. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis."

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.