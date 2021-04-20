Man due before court in relation to incident where dog was taken in Cork

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery incident on the Ballincollie Road in Ballyvolane, on April 11.

At around 4.30pm a man was out walking his dog when a car pulled up beside him.

A man exited the car, armed with what is believed to be a hammer, and threatened the man to hand over his dog.

The dog was then taken and put in the car, which then left the area.

The incident was reported to Gardaí and as part of the investigation the dog was recovered by Detective Gardaí from Watercourse Road and returned to the owner on April 12.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested on April 19 and detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am