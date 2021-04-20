Emergency services dealing with potentially dangerous building on Cork city street

The public is being urged to avoid the Liberty Street area this morning as emergency services deal with an incident in the area.

Crews from Cork City Fire Service are currently dealing with a potentially dangerous building on the street.

Crews from Headquarters including our Hydraulic Platform are currently dealing with a Potentially Dangerous Building on Liberty Street in the City Centre.



Avoid the area if possible this morning.#CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/trCAp6WXRt — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) April 20, 2021

In a post on social media, Cork City Fire Service told people to “avoid the area if possible this morning.”