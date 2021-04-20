Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 08:22

Emergency services dealing with potentially dangerous building on Cork city street

Units from Angelsea Street Fire Station are attending the incident on Liberty Street. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade

The public is being urged to avoid the Liberty Street area this morning as emergency services deal with an incident in the area. 

Crews from Cork City Fire Service are currently dealing with a potentially dangerous building on the street.

In a post on social media, Cork City Fire Service told people to “avoid the area if possible this morning.”

