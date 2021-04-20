Woman sentenced for her part in theft from Guiney's

A woman who played a part in shoplifting at Michael Guiney’s on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork was given a five-month suspended jail term at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher warned Rozalia Adams, who is aged 28, that if she committed another offence anywhere in the country in the next two years she would end up serving the five months in jail.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on January 11 2020 two women went into Guiney’s and stole €111 worth of items.

Sgt. Lyons said the defendant concealed stolen property on her person.

He added that Rozalia Adams had three previous convictions, including two for theft and one for handling stolen property.

Dennis Healy solicitor said the mother of two had since left Cork and was living in Waterford City.

Mr Healy said, “She moved to Waterford to get away from the scene in Cork where she was acting wrongly with other people.

“She did not benefit from this offence. The other lady who remains unidentified, got most of the stuff.”

Judge Kelleher said Rozalia Adams had put herself at risk of a prison sentence.

However, on this occasion he said he would impose the suspended prison term.