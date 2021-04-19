Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 21:18

Man appears in court after producing forged prescription at Cork pharmacy

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused man – Paul Collins of 48 Laurel Ridge, Shanakiel, Cork – was partly successful in obtaining some tablets through this deception. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A forged prescription for tablets was downloaded from the internet and used by a man at a Cork city pharmacy.

Now he has been given a four-month suspended jail term.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused man – Paul Collins of 48 Laurel Ridge, Shanakiel, Cork – was partly successful in obtaining some tablets through this deception.

Collins, who is aged around 40, pleaded guilty to the crime at Cork District Court.

Sgt. Pat Lyons said the defendant presented a prescription for drugs including penicillin-based tablets, sleeping tablets and Benzodiazepine on November 11 last year.

“He was given a certain amount of medication, not the whole amount,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said the accused was presently doing well and did not have an addiction. He remains on prescription medication but is in employment.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “It is a serious matter to forge a prescription. I will take into consideration that he has not been in trouble since.” 

The judge imposed a sentence of four months which he suspended on condition that the accused would keep the peace for the next two years.

'We’re so happy to have a beautiful story to share': Cork couple on their unique engagement

