Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 18:48

Two Cork vaccination centres to begin vaccinating 65-69 age group this week

Two Cork vaccination centres to begin vaccinating 65-69 age group this week

The healthcare workers vaccination clinic opened at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

Vaccination of the 65-69 age group in Cork will get underway from tomorrow, the South/South West Hospital Group (SSWHG) has confirmed. 

The vaccination centre at City Hall will commence vaccinating people in the 65-69 cohort from tomorrow, while the vaccination centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, will commence operations for the same age group cohort on Wednesday.

The centres have been established as a joint project between the SSWHG and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

In a statement issued by the SSWHG, they reminded the public that only people who have received a confirmed appointment from the HSE should attend at the vaccination centres and should bring photo ID.

The South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare also moved to express their appreciation to the Cork County Board and Cork City Council for their ongoing support in relation to the vaccination centres.

Details regarding the opening of additional vaccination centres by the region's hospital group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare will be announced at a later stage.

Read More

Covid-19 latest: 403 new cases with no additional deaths

More in this section

Dep of Health update Covid-19 latest: 403 new cases with no additional deaths
Law and justice concept Elderly Cork couple informed of alleged planned robbery at their home in 'Operation Evening Mass', court hears
'We’re so happy to have a beautiful story to share': Cork couple on their unique engagement 'We’re so happy to have a beautiful story to share': Cork couple on their unique engagement
#covid-19
Period products to be made available for free at Lidl stores in Cork

Period products to be made available for free at Lidl stores in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY