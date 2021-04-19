Two Cork vaccination centres to begin vaccinating 65-69 age group this week

Vaccination of the 65-69 age group in Cork will get underway from tomorrow, the South/South West Hospital Group (SSWHG) has confirmed.

The vaccination centre at City Hall will commence vaccinating people in the 65-69 cohort from tomorrow, while the vaccination centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, will commence operations for the same age group cohort on Wednesday.

The centres have been established as a joint project between the SSWHG and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

In a statement issued by the SSWHG, they reminded the public that only people who have received a confirmed appointment from the HSE should attend at the vaccination centres and should bring photo ID.

The South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare also moved to express their appreciation to the Cork County Board and Cork City Council for their ongoing support in relation to the vaccination centres.

Details regarding the opening of additional vaccination centres by the region's hospital group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare will be announced at a later stage.