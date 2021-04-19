Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 17:07

Covid-19 latest: 403 new cases with no additional deaths

Covid-19 latest: 403 new cases with no additional deaths

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Amy Nolan

Health authorities have been notified of 403 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, 16 of which are in Cork, as of midnight last night.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork up to April 18 was 39.8 and there have been a total of 216 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

The five-day moving average for Cork is now 13.

No additional Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

To date, there has been a total of 4,836 Covid-19 related deaths in the country.

As of 8am today, 183 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU.

There have been seven additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In relation to the vaccine rollout, as of April 17, 1,204,063 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with  852,189 people in receipt of their first dose and 351,874 people in receipt of their second dose.

So far in Ireland, there have been a total of 243,911 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Read More

Significant drop in Covid-19 hospitalisations from peak, no patients with virus at critical care units in Cork last night 

More in this section

Law and justice concept Elderly Cork couple informed of alleged planned robbery at their home in 'Operation Evening Mass', court hears
'We’re so happy to have a beautiful story to share': Cork couple on their unique engagement 'We’re so happy to have a beautiful story to share': Cork couple on their unique engagement
Significant drop in Covid-19 hospitalisations from peak, no patients with virus at critical care units in Cork last night  Significant drop in Covid-19 hospitalisations from peak, no patients with virus at critical care units in Cork last night 
#covid-19coronavirus
Period products to made available for free at Lidl stores in Cork

Period products to made available for free at Lidl stores in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY