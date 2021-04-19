Covid-19 latest: 403 new cases with no additional deaths

Health authorities have been notified of 403 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, 16 of which are in Cork, as of midnight last night.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork up to April 18 was 39.8 and there have been a total of 216 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

The five-day moving average for Cork is now 13.

No additional Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

To date, there has been a total of 4,836 Covid-19 related deaths in the country.

As of 8am today, 183 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU.

There have been seven additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In relation to the vaccine rollout, as of April 17, 1,204,063 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 852,189 people in receipt of their first dose and 351,874 people in receipt of their second dose.

So far in Ireland, there have been a total of 243,911 confirmed cases of Covid-19.