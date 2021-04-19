Significant drop in Covid-19 hospitalisations from peak, no patients with virus at critical care units in Cork last night 

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals has dropped significantly from its peak.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid highlighted earlier today how the number of people with the virus in hospital had dropped to 147- down from a peak of over 2,000.

In a post on twitter he said: “The most important target of the vaccination programme is reducing sickness, hospitalisations, ICU & mortality. Thankfully our #COVID19 hospitalisations are now down to 179 from a peak of over 2,000 & ICU down to 46. Let's not lose sight of the ultimate aim.”

HSE figures show that last night there were four people with confirmed Covid-19 being treated at Cork University Hospital (CUH) while there were no patients with the virus receiving care at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

There were no patients with Covid-19 being cared for at the critical care units at either hospital last night.

By comparison, on the same date last month, there were 11 people with Covid-19 receiving care at the two hospitals, while on February 18, there were 50 people with the virus being treated in Cork public hospitals.

On January 18, 191 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at either CUH or the MUH.

More than 22,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic.