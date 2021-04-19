Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 16:10

Significant drop in Covid-19 hospitalisations from peak, no patients with virus at critical care units in Cork last night 

Significant drop in Covid-19 hospitalisations from peak, no patients with virus at critical care units in Cork last night 

Covid-19 hospitalisations are down to 179 from a peak of over 2,000. 

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals has dropped significantly from its peak. 

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid highlighted earlier today how the number of people with the virus in hospital had dropped to 147- down from a peak of over 2,000. 

In a post on twitter he said: “The most important target of the vaccination programme is reducing sickness, hospitalisations, ICU & mortality. Thankfully our #COVID19 hospitalisations are now down to 179 from a peak of over 2,000 & ICU down to 46. Let's not lose sight of the ultimate aim.” 

HSE figures show that last night there were four people with confirmed Covid-19 being treated at Cork University Hospital (CUH) while there were no patients with the virus receiving care at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

There were no patients with Covid-19 being cared for at the critical care units at either hospital last night. 

By comparison, on the same date last month, there were 11 people with Covid-19 receiving care at the two hospitals, while on February 18, there were 50 people with the virus being treated in Cork public hospitals.

On January 18, 191 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at either CUH or the MUH.

More than 22,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More

No changes to State's vaccination priority list, according to Government 

More in this section

Cork children praised for their kindness after donating their pocket money to Penny Dinners Cork children praised for their kindness after donating their pocket money to Penny Dinners
New cargo operation to be established at Cork Airport New cargo operation to be established at Cork Airport
'Lads, the most important thing in the land is the parish': Watch Hector's passionate support for Cork club fundraiser  'Lads, the most important thing in the land is the parish': Watch Hector's passionate support for Cork club fundraiser 
coronaviruscork healthcork university hospitalmercy university hospital
Funding expected to be approved for Cork Airport works within weeks

Funding expected to be approved for Cork Airport works within weeks

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY