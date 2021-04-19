Cork County Council will not meet housing delivery target this year

A 2021 housing delivery goal of 936 homes will not be achieved this year due to the stop in construction, as a result of the ongoing pandemic, according to the Cork County Council Head of Housing Maurice Manning.

Mr Manning made the announcement at a Southern Committee meeting held virtually on Monday.

Speaking to members, the Head of Housing said: “Construction sites reopened fully last monday, we are assessing the impact of that and we will give members more detail on that as it becomes clearer.”

So far this year €10m has been spent in 2021 by Cork County Council on housing.

Mr Manning said, we are in the early stages of the year, but the lockdown has impacted on activity. However the Director of Housing went on to say there has been €10m in housing expenditure claimed from the Dept so far this year.

A housing report presented by Mr Manning revealed there are 16 units currently at preliminary stage across the county, 25 at design stage, 68 at tender stage and 266 under construction, a total of 376.

Mr Manning did say the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) bundle of social housing homes across the country is nearing completion with part 8 approval granted to 52 homes in Clonakilty, 50 in Skibbereen and 50 in Macroom.

Mr Manning also highlighted that 790 homes were logged through the www.vacanthomes.ie scheme, of which 72 were duplicates, 52 were brought back into use by owner and 123 are being pursued under the Buy and Renew scheme.

Legal proceedings has commenced on 29 of the properties and another 72 homes are under consideration.

Cork County Council has also submitted a proposal under the new Government Energy Efficiency Retrofit Programme to upgrade 73 properties at a total cost of 1,771,355, along with an additional list 35 properties were also approved bringing the total number of homes being upgraded to 85 at a cost of €2,300,851.

The works typically include external insulation, windows and doors, attic insulation and air to water heat pumps with the overall objective being to increase the energy efficiency standard of the homes to B2.