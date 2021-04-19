Funding expected to be approved for Cork Airport works within weeks

Funding is expected to be approved for significant works at Cork Airport within weeks.

Earlier today, the Government announced the allocation of over €11 million in Exchequer funding to regional airports.

Almost €4.8 million was allocated to the airports of Donegal, Ireland West (Knock) and Kerry under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025 with over €6.3 million allocated to Shannon Airport under the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021.

Announcing the funding, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said that Cork Airport is also eligible for support under the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021 and it is expected that funding for a major project for the facility will be announced shortly.

“An application for funding in respect of a significant runway overlay project at Cork is currently being assessed by my Department. Given the costs involved, this project is also subject to appraisal under the Public Spending Code. Pending a satisfactory evaluation, I hope to be in a position to formally approve funding for this project in the coming weeks,” she said.

The Minister said airports eligible for funding under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025 and the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021 will also be eligible to apply for operational grant-aid, targeted at vital safety and security related operational expenses later this year.

Almost €20 million is available during 2021 for air traffic control, fire services and security-related expenses which will help ensure that airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas. Invitations to apply for operational aid will issue to airports towards the latter half of the year.