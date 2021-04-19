Cork children praised for their kindness after donating their pocket money to Penny Dinners

One of Cork's oldest charities received an exceptionally kind donation today from two children, who selflessly gifted their pocket money to the organisation.

Cork Penny Dinners took to social media this morning, sharing a handwritten note addressed to the head of Penny Dinners, Caitriona Twomey.

The note was from a brother and sister duo who explained that their nanny had been speaking to them about the work Penny Dinners do.

"My name is Ewan Collins. Nanny got my sister Evie and me a money box and we put our pocket money into it.

"Nanny told us you are a very good lady and you help and feed all the people who need food.

"We would like you to have the money box.

"I hope it will be enough money to buy some food," it read.

Sharing the note, Ms Twomey expressed her gratitude writing:

"These are the days .... Thank you Ewan, Evie and Nanny."