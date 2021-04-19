Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 13:27

Veg from the roof: Cork hotel takes local produce to next level 

Pictured are Hotel Greening Manager, Edel Kavanagh with Shane O'Mahony, Maintenance Manager at the Cork International Hotel. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Mary Corcoran

A Cork hotel has developed a new rooftop garden, which will be used to grow vegetables and herbs for the facility.

The development, at the Cork International Hotel, is part of efforts by the hotel to encourage eco-friendly habits at work and at home.

The hotel has set ambitious goals to lower its carbon footprint by 5 per cent every year by reducing energy consumption and waste.

It plans to reduce waste by 15 per cent in the next year and to achieve these goals, they will be implementing an inhouse composting system.

The hotel is also engaging with suppliers to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill and is introducing ‘carbon neutralising’ initiatives for guests after travelling.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Carmel Lonergan said the hotel is committed to ensuring that activities at the hotel have the least possible detrimental impact on the environment.

“The construction of a rooftop garden is just one element of this. 

"We are dedicated to our team’s education and awareness to ensure that there is a culture of environmental responsibility across the company at every level which will ensure our sustainable strategy is maintained year on year."

Edel Kavanagh, Front Office Manager at the hotel has also been appointed as Hotel Greening Manager. 

“We all have a responsibility to look after the world that we live in and it is such an exciting project for us as a team," she said.

The opening of the new garden coincides with Earth Day which takes place this Thursday. 

Head Chef at the Cork International Hotel, Christopher O’Sullivan said it is “ wonderful” to see what was an unused space being turned into a practical, kitchen garden.

“We’re committed to responsibly sourced produce and you can’t get more responsibly sourced than vegetables and herbs grown on our own roof,” he said.

