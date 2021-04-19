'Lads, the most important thing in the land is the parish': Watch Hector's passionate support for Cork club fundraiser 

When Hector Ó hEochagáin is in favour of something, he doesn't hold back.

The TV presenter and podcaster is known for his love of all things Irish, including the importance of the local GAA club to communities around the country.

That love shines through in the video he recorded to support a fundraiser for Garnish GAA.

The West Cork club has come up with an innovative way to raise funds, hosting a raffle for a vintage 1967 Massey Ferguson 135 tractor.

Thanks to the legend that is @hectorirl @tommyhectorshow for supporting our tractor fundraise - Massey Ferguson 135 at https://t.co/MUsUdaqy98 pic.twitter.com/3jYSQ55gMp — Garnish GAA (@GarnishGAA) April 18, 2021

I think it's safe to say Hector wants people to support the draw.

"The money raised will contribute to the strategic developmentof the club, including a refurbishment of its club facilities," the club says. "This vintage tractor has been carefully and immaculately restored and is valued at over €10,000.

The exclusive raffle is limited to 500 tickets and each ticket costs €100, find out more here.