'Lads, the most important thing in the land is the parish': Watch Hector's passionate support for Cork club fundraiser 

I think it's safe to say Hector wants people to support the draw. 

When Hector Ó hEochagáin is in favour of something, he doesn't hold back. 

The TV presenter and podcaster is known for his love of all things Irish, including the importance of the local GAA club to communities around the country. 

That love shines through in the video he recorded to support a fundraiser for Garnish GAA. 

The West Cork club has come up with an innovative way to raise funds, hosting a raffle for a vintage 1967 Massey Ferguson 135 tractor. 

"The money raised will contribute to the strategic developmentof the club, including a refurbishment of its club facilities," the club says. "This vintage tractor has been carefully and immaculately restored and is valued at over €10,000. 

The exclusive raffle is limited to 500 tickets and each ticket costs €100, find out more here

cork sportwest corkcommunity & volunteering
